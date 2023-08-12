Every month, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire answers your questions.

This month the question is: My children are starting new schools in September, one is in primary school and the other secondary. Between uniforms, PE kit and knowing they’ll need to catch the bus each day the costs are adding up. I’m already pretty stretched, so I’m not sure how to cover these extra outgoings. Is there any help I can get?

And the answer?

Citizens Advice logo

A new school year can put pressure on lots of people’s budgets, so you’re not alone in your worries. But there is help available.

A good place to start is the Citizens Advice website where you’ll find lots of information on the support you might be entitled to for school-related costs.

The help you can get to cover school lunches will vary depending on how old your children are and if you claim benefits. Children in Reception, Year 1 and 2 automatically get free school meals. You can apply for free school meals for older children if you claim certain types of benefits, including Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Income Support. The full list is available on the Citizens Advice at: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

You mentioned concerns about travel costs. If your child can't walk to school because of special educational needs or disabilities they should get free school transport. You may be able to get help with transport costs from your local education authority if your children can’t walk because it's dangerous or too far. Your local education authority is part of your local council that deals with education in your area, you can find yours on GOV.UK. Contact it directly to find out exactly what support it offers.

If you’re on a low income, your local education authority may also be able to help you with activity and school uniform costs. You’re likely to be considered to be on a low income if you get means-tested benefits like Universal Credit or housing benefit. In some places there are also local charitable schemes that can help. A good place to find out about these is the school itself or a parent teacher association (PTA). Both will usually know if these kinds of schemes exist.

A lot of people are feeling the squeeze at the moment, but it’s important to remember that help is available with starting school costs and you’re not alone. To speak to an adviser, call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996 (Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm).