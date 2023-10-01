Ensuring your dog is comfortable and well-behaved around older or frail individuals is rewarding for all, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Just as we adjust our interactions with different people, helping your furry companion feel at ease around people of every age requires patience, understanding, and thoughtful strategies.

Older individuals or those who are more frail might move more slowly, have a gentler or harder touch, a different way of moving, or smell of different things than your dog is accustomed to. These subtle differences can trigger unease or curiosity in your canine friend.

Begin by associating the person and dog with positive experiences. Invite calm friends or family members over, and have them offer treats or gentle pats to your dog. Encourage your dog's positive response by using praise and treats. Over time, your dog will associate these individuals with pleasurable moments.

When introducing your dog to someone who may be more frail, do so gradually and in a controlled manner. Someone frail can be easily scratched or knocked over even by a small dog. Stay calm yourself and do not tell your dog off - it simply makes them fret about the person there.

Allow your dog to approach at their own pace, reinforcing calm behaviour with rewards. Pay attention to your dog's body language, intervening if they become anxious, and offering reassurance through treats and soothing words. Never coax them to do something they don’t want. Let them choose to come and go (and that includes the people, too).

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

No rough patting or sudden movements if they are stroking the dog, and always let the dog move away if they wish.

Practice commands with everyone there. Basic commands come in handy and are pretty reassuring as the dog will see we humans can all speak the same language that they understand! Commands like “sit,”, or “come” provide you with control and help you redirect your dog's focus if needed.

If an older person uses a walking aid, your dog should learn to give them room and not crowd them. You can practice this at home by teaching your dog to maintain a comfortable distance when you're using an object, such as a cane or walker. If you don’t have a spare, I have used a hockey stick in place of a walking stick for practice!

Older or frail individuals might have different scents due to medications or health conditions. Allow your dog to sniff the individual gently before interactions, helping them become familiar with any unique scent.

If your dog displays persistent anxiety or apprehension around seniors, consider seeking advice from a clinical animal behaviourist. We can offer customised strategies to address your dog's specific needs and concerns.

Most of all, celebrate the small wins! Over time, your consistent efforts will lead to a harmonious and peaceful relationship between your dog and everyone of every age, but help them to learn the best approaches.