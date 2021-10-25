Pupils are doing their bit to help the community with donations to a foodbank and spreading environmental awareness.

Last week, staff and pupils at St Gilbert’s School in Stamford held their annual Harvest Festival food collection, with all donations going to the town foodbank.

Sian Fytche from Stamford Foodbank had visited the school the week before to launch the collection, and the families of St Gilbert’s children were generous with their donations.

Pupils at St Gilbert's Primary School donate to the Stamford Foodbank

Father Neil Shaw of All Saints' Church led the Harvest worship, with prayers written and read by children who are members of the school’s Collective Worship Committee while Shaun Oliver, representing the foodbank, attended the event to accept the donations.

Pupils have also been busy making a video on 'why we should save the world'. The drone footage features world artwork which the children have made from recyclable materials.

Rachel Cook, teacher, said: "The children have been busy over the last few weeks combining their passion for art and being an eco school, and researching how and why we need to save the world now.

Pupils at St Gilbert's in Stamford taking part in a drone film

"The children were enthusiastic about creating a world made out of recycled materials to help spread the message ‘make the change’ and they have learnt all about the five Rs: refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose and finally, recycle."