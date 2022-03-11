People across the area have been continuing to collect donations to help people in Ukraine and raise funds.

Jane Williams, owner of Luscious Lox inside Westside Gym in Stamford, used her salon as a drop-off point for goods that might help those fleeing the war-torn country.

“I was watching it unfold on the news and I found it very distressing," she said.

Volunteer Vanessa Anderson sorting and organising the donations from Luscious Lox. Photo: Alan Walters

“One minute they were living normal lives, going to work and having hair appointments and this was blown apart."

More than 80 boxes were filled and people donated items including torches, food, sanitary products, sleeping bags and blankets, baby wipes and medicine.

“I think the whole community united and the empathy and compassion towards the situation is incredible,” said Jane.

Jane Williams with some of the donations collected at Luscious Lox. Photo: Alan Walters

Along with individuals coming to donate, Buildbase in Stamford donated a large amount of torches, batteries and lanterns and student services at Stamford College came to donate children’s medicine and toiletries.

Donations were taken to House of Feasts, a restaurant in Peterborough and St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in the city.

Second Helpings in Stamford is teaming with the Blonde Beet to host a Ukrainian feast on Thursday, March 31 from 7.30pm.

#CookforUkraine, a worldwide initiative, is raising money for families and children in Ukraine that have been affected by the current situation.

Surplus ingredients will be sourced where possible to minimise costs and all staff will be volunteering their time to maximise profits.

Tickets will be £35 per person and are available from the Blonde Beet or online here.

The Children’s Garden nursery in Broad Street, Stamford, has been encouraging parents to bring in donations which were taken away on Wednesday (March 9). More than 40 boxes were filled.

Annabelle Ward, deputy manager, said: “It is something that we do quite often, we collected donations for the refugee crisis.

“We always try to do our part and it is good for the children to be aware of the wider picture,” she added.

Deputy manager of The Children's Garden Giusy Muggeo with donations

Joanne Anderson, manager of the nursery, organised the round-up and donations were taken to House of Feasts in Peterborough, a restaurant which is taking donations to the Polish border.

People donated items such as nappies, medicine, blankets and toiletries.

Scandamania Coffee House in Stamford’s High Street has added babka to the menu, a sweet braided bread or cake which originated in Jewish communities of Eastern Europe with all profits going to Choose Love, an organisation which offers humanitarian aid, and is currently helping refugees in Ukraine.

Julia Falk, owner of the café, said: “I think you should do what you can. I have been helping on a personal level and I wanted to help from a business perspective too.”

The dish will be served toasted with either butter or mascarpone for £3.50.

Mental health group Pepper’s - A Safe Place, based in Oakham, is hosting drop-in sessions for adults in the community who may feel in need of a listening ear, some time out or just a cup of tea with some friendly people.

Development manager Pippa Gorman said: “We want locals to know there is safe place they can come, without judgment or pressure.”

Drop-in sessions will take place every Tuesday morning and Thursday and Sunday afternoons on Oakham High Street.

Bourne Baptist Church welcomed donations for three days to provide a place for people to donate their items for people in need in Ukraine.

The Rev Nick Humphreys said people at the church felt it was necessary to do something and follow ‘in Jesus’ footsteps’.

More than 40 boxes were filled and people donated and items including duvets, blankets and toiletries which were taken to Boxes of Hope in Holbeach.

Bourne Baptist Church opened its doors for three days to collect donations

“I feel encouraged and humbled by people’s generosity. People have come from surrounding villages to do what they can and it is great to see,” Mr Humphreys said.

Bourne also hosted Ukrainian children after the Chernobyl nuclear power station disaster in 1986.

Doors will also be open from 7pm until 8pm on every Sunday in March with everyone welcome to go and pray, light a candle or just sit in quiet.

Tracey and David Burke, from Carlby, opened the village hall on Sunday (March 6) to collect donations from people in the village.

A good turnout of people came to drop off donations, according to Tracey, to help up to two million people estimated to have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Tracey Burke with Amanda and Steve Pearson, village hall chairman and committee member at the Carlby donation

They started with a drop-off point in their home but when donations started to pile in, they decided to open the village hall to cope with the volume they were receiving.

Tracey said: “I just thought to myself what else can I do, I have to help somehow.”

Donations dropped off were taken to House of Feasts in Peterborough.

“Everyone has something in the cupboards that they do not use which could help people in Ukraine,” Tracey said.

There is a particular need of toiletries, bandages, torches and clothes are not being accepted at the moment.

“You have to help your fellow friends and you never know when you might need help,” Tracey said.