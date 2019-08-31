A charity ball will help to support people living with a condition that causes multiple tumours.

Roxanne Bonin is organising the event to help fellow patients with von Hippel Lindau disease.

The genetic condition causes multiple tumours in the brain, spine, yes, kidneys and pancreas.

Roxanne Bonin and her brother Jake Bonin

It has caused Roxanne, 30, to lose most of her sight in one eye. She also had a10-hour operation on her stomach, gall bladder and pancreas as a result of the tumours.

Roxanne, of Barnack Road, Stamford, said: "It's a rare, life-affecting disorder.

"The tumours can be cancerous so I have to be regularly monitored at Addenbrooke's Hospital."

Roxanne, a digital marketing manager at Cummins in Peterborough, has to take enzymes when she eats as a result of the surgery.

She first volunteered for the charity VHL UK during her recovery.

Her next fundraising event takes place at Peterborough Holiday Inn West on Saturday, October 5 from 7pm until 1am.

Tickets cost £45 each and include a welcome drink, three-course meal, DJ, charity raffle and silent auction.

Roxanne said: "The feedback we've had from previous events is that it's a really fun night and the impact it has on the VHL charity is massive."

To book tickets and view the list of prizes visit www.vixstar.net

Details of corporate packages are available on request from vixstarevents@gmail.com