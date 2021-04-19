Volunteers have been busy helping with the co-ordination of vaccinations for over 50s in Stamford.

More than 12,000 people have received jabs at the site according to healthcare provider Lakeside Stamford, which has been inviting Stamford residents and patients of The Hereward Group Practice in Bourne to St Mary's.

Keith Busfield is one of those who has given up time to help reassure and direct patients to the right place as they arrive at St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford, which has been used as a vaccination site since December.

Gallery1

He said: "I'm delighted that so many people are having their jabs and giving people the freedom and safety to return to normal life - or as close to normal as we can get.”

Everyone aged 50 or over is eligible for vaccination and is being contacted by their GP surgeries if they have not already received their first jab.

People aged 45 or over can book at the NHS vaccine booking website.