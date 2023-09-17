Have you ever wished your furry friend could calmly interact with children, making playtime and family gatherings stress-free, asks animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Just like teaching your dog to walk nicely on a leash or obey basic commands, helping your doggy companion remain calm around kids is a rewarding journey that requires patience and consistent effort.

Dogs, much like humans, have unique personalities and comfort zones. Some dogs might be naturally relaxed around children, while others could feel anxious or overexcited. Recognising your dog's temperament and triggers is the first step.

Begin by inviting calm and well-behaved kids over for short visits. Reward your dog's relaxed behaviour with treats and praise, but not too much petting and definitely not patting the dog on the head - they really don’t like it that much! Give the dog the choice to leave if they want. Over time, your dog will associate children with enjoyable moments, safe times, and a positive outlook.

Basic obedience training forms a solid foundation. Commands like “sit," and “come” are invaluable tools for maintaining control and redirecting your dog's attention early. Never tell your dog off when children are around - your dog will learn to fear kids!

Take it steady! Introduce your dog to children in a gradual and controlled manner. Start with a calm child and a controlled environment. Allow your dog to observe from a distance, rewarding calm behaviour. As your dog becomes more comfortable, gradually decrease the distance and increase interaction, always prioritising a positive experience for both the dog and child.

Gently does it! Children and dogs communicate differently. Reward your dog for staying calm, and guide children on appropriate ways to pet and engage with the dog, avoiding sudden movements or loud noises that could startle.

Ensure your dog has a designated safe space to retreat to when feeling overwhelmed. Teach children to respect this space as a no-go zone, allowing your dog to relax and recharge when needed.

Consistency is essential in dog training. Regularly expose your dog to child interactions, and praise and reward desired behaviour consistently. Over time, your dog will learn to associate calmness with positive outcomes.

Seek proper, qualified help. If your dog exhibits persistent anxiety or aggression around children, consider seeking professional assistance from a qualified dog trainer or animal behaviourist. They can provide tailored guidance and strategies to address your dog's specific challenges. Never just engage someone who does this as a hobby, or isn’t ABTC-registered. You could risk your children’s safety.

Remember, teaching your dog to be calm around children requires time, patience, and positives! By understanding your dog's needs, providing appropriate training, and fostering positive associations, you can create a peaceful and joyful environment where your dog and kids can thrive together.