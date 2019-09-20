The best and worst places to eat in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne, the Deepings and Uppingham according to the Food Standards Agency
If you're struggling to decide where to eat and drink this weekend, we have compiled a list of the pubs, restaurants and cafés that hold a "very good" 5-star hygiene rating in Stamford, Bourne, Oakham, Uppingham and the Deepings.
The food hygiene rating is judged following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
Listed lower down in the article are those establishments that only received 1-star or 2-star ratings.
The following establishments have all achieved a 'very good' five-star rating:
Stamford
All Saints Church Community Café
Ask Italian
Birdy's Fish Shop
Café au Chocolat
Cafe Black
Cafe Nero
Candlesticks
Central Tearooms
Chilli Hut
Claire’s Cuisine at Daniel’s Larder
Cloisters Bistro
Costa Coffee
Deliciously Different Cakes
Domino's Pizza
Easter Toppings
Frothy's Coffee Shop
Gallery Restaurant, New College Stamford
George's Sandwich Bar
Gooch's
Grasmere
Hotel Chocolat
Hong Kong Restaurant
Just So Italian
Lamberts
Lunch Buns
Mama Liz's
McDonalds
Medish Foods
Melbourn Brothers All Saints Brewery
New Guangzhou
No 1 Kitchen
No 14 St Mary's Hill
Paten and Co
Pennies from Heaven
Pizza Express
Second Helpings
Stamford Arts Centre Coffee Shop
Sidewalk Café
St Mary's Vaults
Stamford Delight
Street Food Station
The Bombay Cottage
The Bull and Swan
The Cosy Club
The George Hotel
The Danish Invader
The Den
The Eis Bar
The Fine Food Store
The Golden Fleece
The Green Man
The Hurdler
The King's Head
The Lean Pantry Co
The London Inn
The Mad Turk
The March Hare Tearooms
The Millstone Inn
The Stamford Post
The Refectory and Bistro, New College Stamford
The Yard
Theatre Lounge Restaurant
Tobie Norris
Travellers' Rest Café
Twelve All Saints
Welcome Wok-In
Willoughby's Bar and Restaurant
Zada Restaurant
Zen Chinese Takeaway
Zorbas 4
Oakham
Amigos Pizza
Baobab Café
Bar B Q House
Barnsdale Lodge Hotel and restaurant
Café Nero
10 Dining Street
Costa
Castle Cottage Café
Crown Tavern Bar
Country Café
Crafty Fox Café
Curtis of Lincoln
Domino's Pizza
Eastern Delight
Falcon Hotel
Fillings Road Cafe
Fox and hounds
Funky Fox Café
Hannan’s Spicy cuisine
Harbour Café
Hoagies
Kavanagh's Tea Room
Kings Arms
Mill Street Pub and Kitchen
New Oakham Fish Bar
Oakham Chinese Takeaway
Otters Fine Foods
Railway Inn
Red India
Rutland Balti House
Rutwel Café
Sarpech
Silver Fish Bar
Tealightful Teas at Rutland Caravan and Camping park
The Admiral Hornblower
The Brew and Roast co.
The Buttonhole Café
The Captain Noel Newton
The Crown Inn
The Golden Dragon
The Grainstore Brewery
The Lord Nelson
The Old Buttercross
The Old White Hart
The Olive Branch
The Squirrel Tree
The Sun Inn
The Vaults
The White Lion Inn
Two Chimps Coffee Ltd.
The Potting Shed Café
The Wheatsheaf
West End Fish Bar
Wellies Coffee Shop
Zorba 6
Bourne
Bourne Eau Terrace
Burghley Arms
Cafe 35
China Hand
Dees Fish Bar
George's No.2
Gurkha 91
Masons Arms
McDonald's
Montaz
Newton's Wine Bar & Tapas
Red Lion
Rollaway
Sassi's
Smiths of Bourne
Subway
Sugar Mill
The Anchor
The Jubilee Garage
The Late Bar and Venue
The Woodhouse arms
Wild Heart Cafe
Zorba 2
Market Deeping
The Deeping Stage
Deeping Kebab House
Domino's
Linford's Fish and Chips
The Square
Cinnamon
Lilli's Tea Room
Oasis Cafe
The Hideout Coffee Shop
Fillers Sandwich Bar
The Boundary and River Restaurant
The Vine Inn
Tonino's Pizzeria
Deeping St James
Beijing Palace
The Lunch Box
Maharanis Restaurant
Mr Pizza
Riceland Takeaway
The Waterton Arms
Driftwood Bistro
Nova Pizza
Pangs Takeaway
The Goat Inn
The Walnut Tree
Uppingham
Baines Bakery and Tearoom
Costa
Don Paddy Sanchez
Falcon Hotel
Fortune Corner
Hannan's Spicy Cuisine
Red India
Scandimania Coffee House
Silver Fish Bar
The Crown Inn
The Lake Isle Hotel and Restaurant
Wings
Zorba 6
The following establishments have all achieved below a 3-star rating by the Food Standards Agency who deem 'improvement necessary'.
Deeping St James and Uppingham currently have no establishments that are marked below 3-star.
Stamford
Stamford Lodge Guest House and Café (1)
Orchid Thai Restaurant (2)
Oakham
The Marquess of Exeter (1)
Country Lounge Café and Bar Glaston (1)
Bourne
Carlos Pizzas (2)
Market Deeping
Curry Hut (2)