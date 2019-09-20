If you're struggling to decide where to eat and drink this weekend, we have compiled a list of the pubs, restaurants and cafés that hold a "very good" 5-star hygiene rating in Stamford, Bourne, Oakham, Uppingham and the Deepings.

The food hygiene rating is judged following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

Listed lower down in the article are those establishments that only received 1-star or 2-star ratings.

5 star food hygiene

The following establishments have all achieved a 'very good' five-star rating:

Stamford

All Saints Church Community Café

Ask Italian

Birdy's Fish Shop

Café au Chocolat

Cafe Black

Cafe Nero

Candlesticks

Central Tearooms

Chilli Hut

Claire’s Cuisine at Daniel’s Larder

Cloisters Bistro

Costa Coffee

Deliciously Different Cakes

Domino's Pizza

Easter Toppings

Frothy's Coffee Shop

Gallery Restaurant, New College Stamford

George's Sandwich Bar

Gooch's

Grasmere

Hotel Chocolat

Hong Kong Restaurant

Just So Italian

Lamberts

Lunch Buns

Mama Liz's

McDonalds

Medish Foods

Melbourn Brothers All Saints Brewery

New Guangzhou

No 1 Kitchen

No 14 St Mary's Hill

Paten and Co

Pennies from Heaven

Pizza Express

Second Helpings

Stamford Arts Centre Coffee Shop

Sidewalk Café

St Mary's Vaults

Stamford Delight

Street Food Station

The Bombay Cottage

The Bull and Swan

The Cosy Club

The George Hotel

The Danish Invader

The Den

The Eis Bar

The Fine Food Store

The Golden Fleece

The Green Man

The Hurdler

The King's Head

The Lean Pantry Co

The London Inn

The Mad Turk

The Millstone Inn

The Stamford Post

The Refectory and Bistro, New College Stamford

The Yard

Theatre Lounge Restaurant

Tobie Norris

Travellers' Rest Café

Twelve All Saints

Welcome Wok-In

Willoughby's Bar and Restaurant

Zada Restaurant

Zen Chinese Takeaway

Zorbas 4

Oakham

Amigos Pizza

Baobab Café

Bar B Q House

Barnsdale Lodge Hotel and restaurant

Café Nero

10 Dining Street

Costa

Castle Cottage Café

Crown Tavern Bar

Country Café

Crafty Fox Café

Curtis of Lincoln

Domino's Pizza

Eastern Delight

Falcon Hotel

Fillings Road Cafe

Fox and hounds

Funky Fox Café

Hannan’s Spicy cuisine

Harbour Café

Hoagies

Kavanagh's Tea Room

Kings Arms

Mill Street Pub and Kitchen

New Oakham Fish Bar

Oakham Chinese Takeaway

Otters Fine Foods

Railway Inn

Red India

Rutland Balti House

Rutwel Café

Sarpech

Silver Fish Bar

Tealightful Teas at Rutland Caravan and Camping park

The Admiral Hornblower

The Brew and Roast co.

The Buttonhole Café

The Captain Noel Newton

The Crown Inn

The Golden Dragon

The Grainstore Brewery

The Lord Nelson

The Old Buttercross

The Old White Hart

The Olive Branch

The Squirrel Tree

The Sun Inn

The Vaults

The White Lion Inn

Two Chimps Coffee Ltd.

The Potting Shed Café

The Wheatsheaf

West End Fish Bar

Wellies Coffee Shop

Zorba 6

Bourne

Bourne Eau Terrace

Burghley Arms

Cafe 35

China Hand

Dees Fish Bar

George's No.2

Gurkha 91

Masons Arms

McDonald's

Montaz

Newton's Wine Bar & Tapas

Red Lion

Rollaway

Sassi's

Smiths of Bourne

Subway

Sugar Mill

The Anchor

The Jubilee Garage

The Late Bar and Venue

The Woodhouse arms

Wild Heart Cafe

Zorba 2

Market Deeping

The Deeping Stage

Deeping Kebab House

Domino's

Linford's Fish and Chips

The Square

Cinnamon

Lilli's Tea Room

Oasis Cafe

The Hideout Coffee Shop

Fillers Sandwich Bar

The Boundary and River Restaurant

The Vine Inn

Tonino's Pizzeria

Deeping St James

Beijing Palace

The Lunch Box

Maharanis Restaurant

Mr Pizza

Riceland Takeaway

The Waterton Arms

Driftwood Bistro

Nova Pizza

Pangs Takeaway

The Goat Inn

The Walnut Tree

Uppingham

Baines Bakery and Tearoom

Costa

Don Paddy Sanchez

Falcon Hotel

Fortune Corner

Hannan's Spicy Cuisine

Red India

Scandimania Coffee House

Silver Fish Bar

The Crown Inn

The Lake Isle Hotel and Restaurant

Wings

Zorba 6

The following establishments have all achieved below a 3-star rating by the Food Standards Agency who deem 'improvement necessary'.

Deeping St James and Uppingham currently have no establishments that are marked below 3-star.

2-star food hygiene rating(16983087)

Stamford

Stamford Lodge Guest House and Café (1)

Orchid Thai Restaurant (2)

Oakham

The Marquess of Exeter (1)

Country Lounge Café and Bar Glaston (1)

Bourne

Carlos Pizzas (2)

Market Deeping

Curry Hut (2)