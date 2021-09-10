Residents from Stamford, Rutland,Bourne, and the Deepings have been asked to get involved in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace has announced plans celebrate the weekend of June 2 next year by lighting a "chain of flames" across the world.

It is thought that more than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of The Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Queen's diamond jubilee is next June. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA/WPA Rota

The palace says it hopes the beacons will "provide a lasting reminder of this historic moment in the history of The Queen’s reign" and any communities taking part will receive a certificate of thanks.

There are three types of beacon that residents could band together to build – a free-standing beacon with bottled gas, a brazier with a metal shield or a bonfire beacon.

Official guidance suggests that beacons could be built by local craftsmen, or adopted as a project by a school to accompany almost 30 parish councils and other community bodies that have already signed up.

At 1pm on Saturday, June 2, 2022, town criers across the county – and the country – will herald the Queen's Jubilee.

The Queen with the Duke of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the royal barge Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant. Photo: Adrian Dennis/PA

Pipers will then play 'Diu Regnare' at 9.09pm, before the beacons are lit at 9.15pm.

Criers already on the honour roll are Lenham Town Crier Mike Dale, Medway's Mike Billingham, Tunbridge Wells' John Scholey, Michael Hickmott from Tenterden, and Chris Conlan from Sevenoaks.

Pipers in the county also on the role are Charles Mackie from Dartford and Ivan Brooks from Hartlip.

A Palace spokesman said: "This could well be the last chain of beacons lit during The Queen’s reign, so we want to make it the largest and most dramatic the world has ever seen.

"We do hope therefore, that you will help us achieve this by taking part in lighting a beacon at 9.15pm on 2nd June 2022".