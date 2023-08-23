Someone is being hailed a “hero” for clearing up graffiti.

Earlier this week, messages were sprayed across boards in East Street, Stamford, and on walls in the town centre, both bearing the same tag indicating the same person responsible.

Now, Stamford Town Council has posted on social media to say that the areas have been cleared and appealing for the mystery person, or anyone who knows who it is, to come forward so they can be thanked for their “selfless act”.

The cleaned graffiti in East Street, Stamford. Photo: Stamford Town Council

Do you know who cleaned the graffiti? Email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.