A hero motorist said she ‘didn’t even think’ as she jumped into a river to help rescue three people after their car came off the road.

Amber Bauldry was driving home from work on Saturday evening when she heard a collision behind her on Glenside South in Pinchbeck.

After realising a vehicle had entered the water, her instincts kicked in.

“I was driving down Glenside South and went to turn over Money Bridge Lane and, as I got to the other side of the bridge, I heard a massive crash behind me, and there was a small car bobbing in the river and a Land Rover on the other side of the road,” said Amber, from Bourne.

“I didn’t even think, I just jumped in the river and started assisting the three people in the river to the bank.

“I come from a caring background so know all the first aid and could see they were in shock.

The incident occurred on Glenside South as Amber Bauldry was crossing Money Bridge Lane. Photo: Google Maps

“I began assisting them up the bank with the help of the bystanders to be brought to the top, and stayed with them until the emergency services came.”

By the time Amber, an operations manager at Good Companions care company, reached the riverbank, two of the three adult passengers had managed to get out of the car.

“I helped to drag them to the bank so they could find their footing. They were screaming someone was trapped in the car,” Amber added.

“By the time I’d swam over and was leaning on the car, that person had freed himself and was already heading out the door, but he couldn’t catch his breath and was saying he couldn’t swim.

“I went to hold him up, keep his head above the water, and drag him to the bank.”

With the passengers out of the water, the emergency services arrived on the scene, where the passengers and Amber were treated for hypothermia.

“That water was like an ice bath, after just a couple of minutes being in there you could feel the life draining out of you,” added Amber, who turns 29 on Sunday.

“The emergency services came but they only had one foil blanket, so all those in the river stood there getting colder and colder. They were treating us for things like hypothermia.

“But they did an amazing job.”

Police confirmed that following the collision – which was reported at 7.09pm, two people were taken to hospital as a precaution but there were ‘no serious injuries’.

While Amber says she has received plenty of support from friends and family, including husband Cameron and three-year-old daughter Willow, the incident will leave a lasting impact on her.

“I wont be driving down that road again,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of what ifs about that day. I could have had my daughter in the car with me, and that could have been us in the river.

“I’m a bit scared to get back in my car.”