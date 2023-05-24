A paddling pooch caused a scene after going for a lunchtime dip in the river.

Three-year-old vizsla Max had to be pulled from the water at Stamford Meadows on Tuesday after ignoring calls from his dog walker.

Bystanders tried to lure him out of the river with sticks and food but Max was too busy chasing the ducks. Eventually a passerby stripped off and waded into the water to rescue him.

Tom Whitworth and the three-year-old vizsla

Hero of the hour Tom Whitworth, 23, realised there was a problem when he saw a crowd on the river bank. They were watching Max doggy paddle up the river and under the town bridge before circling back.

Tom said: “I was walking back from the train station after work and when I got to the bridge there were about 20 people gathered. The dog wasn’t coming out.”

The dog walker gave Tom a lead and he hooked it over Max’s head to guide him out.

Stamford Meadows dog rescue

“It feels really good to have rescued him,” he added.

Max was in the water for half an hour before he was rescued but it took Tom less than a minute to get him under control.

He said: “I was just thinking about getting the dog out of the water and in the right position.”

Tom is a forester who moved to Stamford from Perth, Australia, during the pandemic. While he is used to warmer weather, jumping into the cold river didn’t faze him.

He said: “It wasn’t as cold as I would have thought or as cold as the beaches in England!

“I was wondering how deep it was, but it was a nice belly button height.”

After his adventure, Max’s relieved dog walker took the cheeky vizsla home, but not before thanking Tom for his actions and declaring him a hero.

Tom is a dog lover and has a Jack Russell called Leo back in Australia.