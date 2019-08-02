A Second World War hero who took part in the D-Day landings has been re-united with his former regiment.

Wilf Hamit, 100, a veteran of the British Army’s 7th Armoured Division, The Desert Rats, received a visit from Lieutenant Colonel Andrew McCombe, liaison officer for The Desert Rats 7th Infantry

Brigade.

Wilf, who was born in Collyweston in October 1919 and lived in Ketton for more than 40 years, was in active service for six years and served in Germany, France, Italy and North Africa.

Lt Cln Andrew McCombe talks with Wilf Hamit abut his service memorabilia. Photo: Alan Walters

His daughter, Barbara Whitworth, 72, who lives in Cottesmore, said: “He was 21 and engaged to my mother when he signed up in 1939.

“What he saw and went through must have been horrendous. He served all over - Italy, North Africa, Germany.

“He was shot at a few times - I think he said in the leg - and he was machine gunned down a few times too.

Wilf Hamit with Lt Cln Andrew McCombe and Rutland County Council leader Oliver Hemsley, along with family and carers. Photo: Alan Walters

“There was one story where he was just stood around and his friend got killed just like that.

“El Alamein was horrific. There was 40 minutes of gunfire - that’s why he is so deaf.

“But he was like a cat with nine lives. He could be a bit fiery, but he was also a really good dad to me.

“Dad actually built his own bungalow in Ketton and, with some help, built my fishpond when he was 86.”

Wilf was married to Joyce and had two sisters and two brothers. He worked with Ray as a builder, but Marcus was killed on active service with the army in Africa during the Second World War.

Wilf, who now lives at the Rutland Care Village in Oakham, has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Barbara added: “It’s not easy for Dad because of his sight and his hearing but he’s well looked after and this has been a really special day.

“He’s never talked about his service an awful lot but he did his duty and we know he’s proud. When the ladies who look after Dad first suggested the visit I did think it would be nice. He’s got a lot of stories to tell and I hope people will be interested.”

Nephew David Sandall, 83, who lives in Spalding, said: “There was one story he told us where there were 11,000 to 12,000 soldiers dead all around him.

“I’m not sure where that was but how he came out of the army alive, I’ll never know.

“I have been visiting him regularly since my wife died a few years ago.

“He and I were the only two in the family that could go further back than anyone else.

“Despite his eyesight and hearing going, he always wanted to know what was going on.

“He was as strong as an ox though and his military background would come through if he wanted something his way and it would not be done any other way.”

Lt Col McCombe, said: “I was really honoured to have met Wilf. It’s quite rare for to meet someone who was in all the key places during the Second World War. He’s a very impressive man.

“I’ve got a copy of his memoirs that I’m looking forward to reading and sharing with the younger members of the regiment.”

