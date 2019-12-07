Specsavers at Morrisons in Stamford has donated hi-vis jackets to children at St Augustine’s Primary School to mark Road Safety Week.

The event, which runs from November 18 to 24, saw Specsavers work with road safety charity Brake in a nationwide campaign.

James Keyworth, store director at Specsavers Stamford, said: “We are proud to be teaming up with Brake. The days are getting shorter and these vests will help make sure children are more visible when they are out on the roads.

The donated jackets (22795846)

“During Road Safety Week we also encouraged drivers to “step up for safe streets” by having regular eye tests to make sure their eyesight is as good as it can be.”

Joshua Harris, director of Campaigns from Brake, said: “Every 20 minutes, someone on a British road is killed or seriously injured. Every death or serious injury on the road is preventable and that’s why we’re asking everyone to ‘Step up for safe streets’ this Road Safety Week.”

