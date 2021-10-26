A shop selling shoes fit for a royal is preparing to open its doors in Stamford.

In less than a decade, Fairfax and Favor has grown into a multi-award-winning company, and keen to continue to expand, it hopes to win over lovers of town and country with its new store in the High Street.

Set up by Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor in 2013, the two friends, who at the time were 18, were keen to have their own business.