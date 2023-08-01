The head of the RAF visited his former base to speak about the future of the air force.

Air Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff, dropped into RAF Wittering towards the end of last month.

Sir Rich served as station commander at the base from 2009 to 2011, where he was also the RAF’s Logistics Force Commander.

Sir Rich signing the RAF Wittering visitor book

On his visit to Wittering, he was joined by Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Rich Maddison and Warrant Officer Murugesvaran Subramaniam.

Sir Rich is the RAF’s first non-pilot leader since the service was founded 105 years ago. He was appointed to the position in June.

He made links to the RAF as a university cadet while studying engineering at Clare College, Cambridge.

Chief of the Air Staff Sir Rich Knighton speaking at RAF Wittering

He was appointed Knight Commander of the Royal Order of Bath in the 2022 Birthday Honours.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Rich Maddison signing the visitor book

Since taking on the top job he has been visiting RAF bases across the country to share his vision for the air force.

RAF Warrant Officer Murugesvaran Subramaniam talking to RAF Wittering personnel

by Sophie Robinson