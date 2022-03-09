A number of staff absences could lead to the temporary closure of a Stamford doctors' surgery.

Lakeside Stamford, which runs St Mary's Medical Centre and Sheepmarket Surgery, is currently experiencing a 'high level of staff sickness' and has warned that patients may experience longer queues on the telephone.

A number of staff members off sick are able to work from home so can continue providing a service.

St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

However, should the situation worsen there are plans in place to close one of the sites in Stamford.

Teri White, hub manager at Lakeside Stamford: “We are reviewing the situation constantly and, if we are unable to maintain this level of service for both patients and staff, an option could be to implement our Business Continuity Plan, which could include the closure of a site for a minimum period.

"At present such action is not required.

The Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road, Stamford

"Any closure decision would be made after careful consideration and patients would be informed via our website and Facebook page.

“We are working very hard to deal with this temporary staffing situation and are asking patients to bear this in mind when contacting us, as waiting times, both on the telephone, and at reception, may be longer than usual.”

Lakeside Stamford was not able to confirm how many members of staff were off sick.