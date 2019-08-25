A suspected criminal hoodwinked a town bank out of £440.

The man went in to the Halifax in Stamford High Street at about 1pm on Thursday, August 15 and asked to change £910 which was in £10 notes into £20 notes.

During that exchange, they then said they had decided that they would instead prefer to swap the cash into Euros.

Money

Finally they said that they didn’t want that doing after all, and asked for the money to be returned to them in pounds.

When they left, the cashier realised that the man had walked out with £440 more than he had come in with.

The suspected thief is tanned and in his early 30s, and was casually dressed.

Insp Blackwell said it is not the first time this sort of confusion tactic had been used by a criminal lately, and that police had arrested two men for a similar incident at a bank in Bourne.

The Halifax theft is incident 198 of August 15, and police would like to hear from anyone who might had seen and recognised the man.

Anyone with information on this and other crimes can call police on 101.

Stamford police are hosting a tea and tech event at Nationwide Building Society in Bourne on September 5 from 10am to 1pm, where there will be an opportunity to meet police and banking staff for advice on keeping safe from scams.

