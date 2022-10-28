Gates or bollards could be installed at either end of a town high street to keep out drivers who break the law.

The idea for Stamford is designed to stop cars, vans and lorries entering the daytime pedestrian zone, and would include a similar block in Ironmonger Street.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have previously been proposed for the area, and signs already warn drivers it is out of bounds for all but emergency vehicles between 10am and 4pm. Deliveries can be made outside these hours.

Deliveries can only be made in the high street at certain times. The Tesco lorry, pictured at 8.30am, was allowed to be there

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (October 25), county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) said he had taken part in a ‘walk around’ to look at roads in Stamford with Lincolnshire’s head of highways Coun Richard Davies (Con) and three highways officers.

“Everyone was shocked by the amount of traffic coming down the High Street,” said Coun Cleaver.

“The comment was made that we would not let that happen in any other town in Lincolnshire.”

Coun Cleaver said options were discussed, including the pros and cons of using bollards or gates.

Stamford town councillor John Dawson (Con) was outraged by the suggestion, saying the county council has the money to do better, and could put income from parking tickets towards employing people to monitor cameras.

Coun Stephen Doyle (Con) added: “Putting up barriers and gates is not the solution and it will cause a problem when an ambulance or the fire brigade need to get through.”

Mayor David Taylor (Ind) said Coun Davies and the leader of Lincolnshire County Council are “too remote and do not care about Stamford”.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Davies said: “We’re aware of the current issue around vehicles illegally using the pedestrian area of High Street in Stamford, which is causing problems for pedestrians and shoppers.

“We’re looking into this and are exploring various options, including the potential installation of bollards.”

