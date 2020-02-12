Stamford's branch of the Subway sandwich chain has opened its doors to customers 10 months after it closed.

The take-way shut suddenly in April last year, with a note appearing in its window explaining that there was an issue with equipment and that Subway would be closed 'until further notice'.

The chain had then suggested that it would reopen the branch in summer last year, and more recently it said it would open on February 6.

People inside Subway in Stamford High Street on Wednesday

However, today (Wednesday, February 12) appears to be the first day of trading for the franchise.

