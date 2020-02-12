Subway in Stamford High Street re-opens after long closure
Published: 13:56, 12 February 2020
| Updated: 13:56, 12 February 2020
Stamford's branch of the Subway sandwich chain has opened its doors to customers 10 months after it closed.
The take-way shut suddenly in April last year, with a note appearing in its window explaining that there was an issue with equipment and that Subway would be closed 'until further notice'.
The chain had then suggested that it would reopen the branch in summer last year, and more recently it said it would open on February 6.
However, today (Wednesday, February 12) appears to be the first day of trading for the franchise.
