Our high streets are to be given a helping hand to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a Government grant of more than £250,000.

South Kesteven District Council has received a £252,909 grant from the Government’s Reopening High Streets Safely/Welcome Back Fund, which is backed by the European Regional Development Fund.

The council's cabinet agreed yesterday (Tuesday) to spend the money on initiatives and activities to help the recovery of Bourne, Stamford, The Deepings and Grantham town centres. The first phase is set to be delivered over the Christmas period.

Stamford High Street

A marketing and promotions campaign involving community and visitor events is being planned, along with a programme of maintenance and environmental improvements.

Council leader, coun Kelham Cooke, said: “A key element of our corporate plan is delivering sustainable growth of the economy and, as part of our Covid-19 response, we recognise the importance of supporting the safe reopening of businesses in South Kesteven and welcoming back the community and visitors to the district’s tourism areas.

“The Welcome Back Fund presents a great opportunity to invest in the recovery of our four market towns - Bourne, Grantham, Stamford and The Deepings.

South Kesteven District Council

“There has been, and will continue to be, engagement with the business clubs in our towns, along with local business owners and leaders.

"We have certainly worked with the communities in bringing this forward.

“Supporting a diverse range of community and visitor events has the potential to contribute positively to the health and well-being both of participants and audiences.

“It is anticipated that any events will contribute to a sense of community, local pride and cultural identity.”