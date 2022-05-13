A family-run shop which has branches in Stamford and Oakham to close for the final time this summer.

Colemans has outlets selling stationery and art supplies just a few doors apart, in the town's High Street St Paul's Street.

It also has a shop in Oakham High Street which will close.

Colemans in St Paul's Street, Stamford. Photo: Colemans

This morning (Friday, May 13), Joanna Coleman, managing director of the Colemans chain, made the closure announcement 'with great sadness and deep regret'.

She said: “Our wonderful business, founded by my father John Coleman in 1969, and of which we are hugely proud, has reached the end of the road.

"For some time now our business has been struggling to return to pre-covid levels of sales."

Colemans staff celebrated 30 years of trading in Stamford before covid struck

“Even prior to covid, retail as a sector, and particularly on the high streets where we operate, was in decline. Then Covid came and we were forced to close all of our shops as non-essential retail – which then remained closed for seven months out of 12.

"With costs soaring and footfall dropping, our business is no longer sustainable."

Joanna emphasised that Colemans has not gone into liquidation, and that she will fulfil all of the company’s obligations to its staff, suppliers and landlords.

Colemans has been in Stamford for 35 years, having set up shop in 1987.

Kelly McCormack and Sharon Diamond working during the pandemic

“We will leave our high streets with our heads held high,” Joanna added.

“We have been in business for 53 years and have created a brand of which we can be truly proud thanks to the incredible hard work of our wonderful staff and the loyalty of our fantastic customers whom I would like to thank sincerely.”

There will be a closing down phase over the next three months during which stock will be reduced to clear.

Colemans in Oakham High Street. Photo: Colemans

Of the eight Colemans branches over three counties, Colemans of Oundle will remain open and continue to offer picture framing and print services.

The Oundle Bookshop, which is part of the Coleman Group, will also remain open.

Colemans Art Shop in Stamford High Street. Photo: Colemans