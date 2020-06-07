Home   News   Article

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, talks about reopening the high street

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 16:00, 07 June 2020

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, talks about reopening the high street in his latest column:

In just over a week, we are due to enter a further phase of Covid-19 recovery as more shops on our high streets open their doors to customers after 12 weeks of lockdown.

This is a significant and positive step forward and one that is being met with a mixture of relief, anticipation and some natural anxiety as businesses and shoppers try to work through the practicalities of a relaxation of the lockdown rules whilst staying safe and social distancing.

Bourne Stamford

