Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, talks about reopening the high street in his latest column:

In just over a week, we are due to enter a further phase of Covid-19 recovery as more shops on our high streets open their doors to customers after 12 weeks of lockdown.

This is a significant and positive step forward and one that is being met with a mixture of relief, anticipation and some natural anxiety as businesses and shoppers try to work through the practicalities of a relaxation of the lockdown rules whilst staying safe and social distancing.