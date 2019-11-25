Stamford and the Deepings still have some of the best high street occupancy rates in South Kesteven.

A district council report says the rates have dropped marginally compared with last year, but the average vacancy rate at 6.8 per cent is far better than the national average of 11.8 per cent.

Stamford has 12 vacant units out of 332 shops, giving a vacancy rate of 3.6 per cent.