Burghley Park attractions to close due to high winds from Storm Francis
Published: 14:56, 24 August 2020
| Updated: 15:26, 24 August 2020
A Stamford attraction is temporarily closing to visitors tomorrow (August 25) due to a forecast of strong winds.
The Garden of Surprises, Sculpture Gardens and the parkland surrounding Burghley House will be shut in accordance with the estate's high winds policy.
The Met Office has said that Storm Francis is expected to bring very strong winds this week which could cause injuries and danger to life due to falling branches, roof slates and other flying debris.
