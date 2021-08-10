Highland Spring issues recall after reports of bottles exploding

Highland Spring Ltd is recalling its 750ml glass bottle of sparkling spring water after a number of bottles exploded.

It has issued the recall on precautionary basis because of the "small number" of reports.

People who have bottles of the water are asked to check the batch number which can be found on the barcode at the base of the bottle.

Highland Spring have recalled the bottles due to explosion fears (50046816)

Affected batches are: 1137, 1138, 1139, 1172, 1173, 1201 and 1202.

If you have a bottle of the water with an affected batch number then do not consume the product but place in a bag and dispose of it safely.

Alternatively a full refund can be given and no receipt is required. For help email enquiries@highlandspringgroup.com or call 01764 660500.