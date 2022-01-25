Changes to The Highway Code putting pedestrians and cyclists at the top of a ‘hierarchy’ are being welcomed by a town group.

From tomorrow (Saturday, January 29) drivers at a junction will have to give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross the road they are turning into.

This changes a priority that had favoured motorists, putting pedestrians at the top, followed by cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists.

The Cyclists of Stamford welcome changes to The Highway Code

Another example of change is that cyclists should give way to pedestrians using shared cycle tracks.

Meanwhile, people leaving a vehicle should use the ‘Dutch reach’ method of opening the door, using the hand furthest from the handle. This encourages driver and passenger to look over their shoulder and check for pedestrians or other road users.

Chairman of The Cyclists of Stamford (TCOS), Paul McCormick, said: “The roads around Stamford have a huge variety of users, which changes throughout the year, so we have recently highlighted these changes to our club members.”

Highway Code changes for 2022 will create a hierarchy of road users

Doug Chaney, a TCOS ride lead and former motorcycle instructor added: “Many people pass their test and never look at the Highway Code again, so this is a great opportunity to refresh your knowledge and ensure the area’s roads continue to remain safe for everyone.”

Changes to The Highway Code are as follows:

New hierarchy of road users

The new hierarchy of road users ensures that those who can do the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger they may pose to others.

At the top of this hierarchy (as most vulnerable) are people who are walking, in particular children, disabled people and older adults.

Therefore drivers, cyclists and horse riders are responsible for looking out for the safety of those walking.

Dutch Reach

The Highway Code will advise people to use the 'Dutch Reach' method when getting out of a vehicle.

This means opening a vehicle door using the arm closest to the centre of the vehicle when seated.

This causes the person in the vehicle to look over their shoulder to check for on-coming road users.

Junctions

Drivers and motorcyclists should not cut across people on bikes or horses, even if they are in a cycle lane.

Drivers at junctions turning into a road should also allow waiting pedestrians to cross first.

Safer passing distances

Drivers should leave a distance of at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists or horse riders, and at least 2m when overtaking people who are walking/running on roads without pavements.