Work on a £100,000 project to improve a busy town road is due to start soon.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department is planning to resurface North Road in Bourne between St Gilbert's Road and Harrington Street from Monday, May 22.

Officials have warned that the road will be closed for seven nights while the work takes place and a diversion is in place.

North Road in Bourne is due to be resurfaced

Executive councillor for highways Coun Richard Davies (Con) said: "At a cost of around £100,000 these works will give the road itself many more years of useful life. Businesses will be open as usual throughout the works and the diversion route will be clearly signed and easy to follow.

"These overnight works will make a big difference to everyone who uses the road.

“Our crew will be working overnight for a week to try to keep disruption to a minimum. Because we’re replacing the top layer on the road, we can’t eliminate the need for a diversion route in this case, but we will do our best to get the work completed as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we resurface this part of Bourne.”

The works will begin on Monday, May 22, at 8pm and last until Saturday, May 27, at 6am, subject to suitable weather.

A full road closure and diversion will be in place throughout the duration of the works. The diversion route will be via the A15, A52 to Spalding, A151 back to Bourne and vice versa.