Guests can tuck into Nepalese cuisine and listen to tales of a Himalayan expedition at a special fundraising event for a Stamford charity.

Bumps and Beyond, which supports babies and toddlers in need, is hosting the evening at award-winning Nepalese restaurant Vansa Ghar, in Broad Street, Stamford, on Thursday, May 11.

As part of the evening, Ian Scott, husband of charity founder Alice, is to recall his adventures in Nepal last November when the novice climber set off to summit two Himalayan peaks.

Ian Scott took on an epic Himalayan challenge last November

It was the latest fundraising initiative that volunteer Ian has completed for Bumps and Beyond which has helped more than 10,000 parents and caregivers across Lincolnshire and beyond by donating essential clothes and equipment.

Ian’s story, along with stunning photos and video clips, will be told after a Nepalese buffet.

Ian Scott will talk about his Himalayan experience at the award-winning Nepalese restaurant in Broad Street

The three-course buffet features a starter, main course and desert along with rice, bread, poppadoms, and side dishes.

Ian Scott during the Himalayan challenge

A raffle will also be held. Tickets are £39 a head and available from www.localgiving.org/fundraising/evening-in-nepal

The event starts at 6.30pm, with the presentation from 8.30pm.

If you need support, or know someone who does, visit https://bumps-and-beyond.org/get-help