A village church has been removed from a list of buildings deemed to be “at risk” following significant refurbishment work.

The Church of St John the Evangelist in Ryhall no longer appears on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Work to restore the Grade I listed building gathered pace in 2019 when a leaking roof became a major problem.

The Church of St John the Evangelist in Ryhall. Photo: Jon Breckon

A support officer for the Peterborough Diocese, Jon Breckon, recommended that it be added to the Heritage at Risk Register while money was raised to replace the lead roofs with stainless steel and restore the churchyard to attract more wildlife.

Grants covered two-thirds of the £185,000 cost of replacing the worn out lead but more than £30,000 came from local fundraising, including £2,000 of sponsorship from Betty Edwards who walked 100 laps of the village for her 86th birthday.

Mr Breckon said: “It has been a real privilege to work alongside the church volunteers at St John’s. They have shown remarkable determination and enthusiasm through several challenges, not least in raising a huge sum of money to fix very leaky roofs.

People attending the dedication service at the Church of St John the Evangelist in Ryhall, included Alicia Kearns MP, chairman of Rutland County Council Jeff Dale and his wife Margaret, the Rev Jo Saunders, Bishop of Peterborough Donald Allister, Tom Nottidge, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, High Sheriff of Rutland Geoff Thompson, Sandra Chapman and Ian Wilkinson

“We are so grateful for all the generous grants offered and we must remember the incredible kindness and support of the local community in making this project happen.

“This lovely medieval church has been carefully repaired so that it can continue to be enjoyed and valued by current and future generations.”

Regional director for Historic England, Louise Brennan, added: “The strength and diversity of our heritage sites across the Midlands is something to be extremely proud of, to care for and preserve for future generations.

“We are delighted that important sites have been saved and hope the register continues to help save more irreplaceable heritage sites and encourages local people to care for and enjoy their heritage.”

Other buildings on the 2022 register include Greyfriars Gate in Stamford, St Michael and All Angels Church in Edenham, St Andrew’s Church in Haconby, Old Hall ruins at Exton Park, St Edmund’s Church in Egleton and St Andrew’s Church in Stoke Dry.