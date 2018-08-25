Historic church hosts open day

Gallery1 Click to view

One of Stamford’s largest churches held an open day on Saturday where members of the public were invited to take a tour of the historic building.

The open day formed part of a series of events being held at St Martin’s Church in High Street St Martin’s to raise funds for upkeep, ongoing restoration and repairs to the church building.

Jo Gompertz, administrator for The Benefice of St Mary and St Martin, said the St Martin’s Church Conservation Trust had been established earlier this year to lead efforts to conserve the church.

Initial projects will focus on essential building repairs, both roofs over the aisle need relaying at a cost of approximately £80,000 and some of the stone work on the nave roof needs strengthening and repairing at a cost of approximately £23,000.

Built between 1482 and 1485, St Martin’s is one of the largest in Stamford and is said to be one of the finest examples of complete Perpendicular church architecture in the country. The church has a strong association with the Cecil family, which has owned Burghley House for more than 16 generations.

Its chapel houses the tombs of Sir Richard Cecil and William Cecil, first Lord Burghley.

Two of William Cecil’s descendants - The Marquess of Salisbury and The Marquess of Exeter - have agreed to be patrons of the trust, which is promoting the church as a building with a rich history and strong links to the town and Burghley House.

Volunteers were on hand at Saturday’s free to attend event to talk about the history of the church and conduct tours.