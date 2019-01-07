A historic clock belonging to Burghley House has been repaired by a renowned Stamford watchmaker.

Loomes and Co repaired the long case clock which is more than 300 years old and is kept in the west corridor in the family section of the house.

A clock that is more than 300 years old was recently fixed by a Stamford watchmaker (6365606)

Burghley House curator Jon Culverhouse said the clock, which has not worked for the past 75 years, appeared on an inventory of the house taken in 1688.

He said the case had suffered “considerable damage” and had been painted to try and make it look more presentable.

“We are fortunate that Anthony Beech, a skilled furniture conservator, has his workshop in our Stable Courtyard.

“Anthony has completely restored the case to its original glory,” he said.

“Robert Loomes came and inspected the clock and the movement was taken to his workshops for a meticulous restoration.”

Robert, the technical director of Loomes and Co, said the clock was built in the 1680’s by Samuel Watson of Coventry.

“Another example of his work is an astronomical clock that is in Windsor Castle,” he said.

“We named the clock the Burghley Clock and all of us were very excited to be entrusted with this magnificent piece.

“The project called on all of our expertise right down to the hand-cutting of the new second hand.

“The movement was put back in its case and returned in fully working order to Burghley House.

“Seeing the pendulum swing and hearing the magnificent chime gave us a real thrill.”

Robert said they had restored many clocks before but getting to work on the historic clock was “very special”.

Jon meanwhile said hearing the chime of the restored clock had added “considerably to the magic atmosphere of the house”.

“Both the family and staff welcome its return and we would like to thank our local craftsmen for their skills,” he said.