A historic house and mill in West Deeping looks set to become a wedding venue.

An application to change the use of Molecey House and Mill and the Granary on Stamford Road has won support from planning officers of South Kesteven District Council.

A report prepared for next Wednesday’s (November 12) meeting of its planning committee says the site until recently had two different owners.

South kesteven District Council (21025109)

But now it is all owned by Mr Glenn Fuller, he seeks planning permission to change its use from residential to mixed residential and commercial use.

This would allow weddings, civil ceremonies and events to be held on the property, including overnight accomodation and the erection of marquees. There would be 20 weddings a year, 80 per cent of which between May and September. Each wedding or event would have a maximum of 200 guests and self-catering totalling 11 guest bedrooms would be available within the house.

The report noted the venue would directly create several extra jobs at the listed property. Further work would also be created for local businesses including caterers, florists, taxi drivers, photographers, with extra guests also staying at other accommodation venues locally.

It added West Deeping Parish Council had no objection to the proposal and Market Deeping Town Council fully supports the development as “a wonderful asset to the area”.