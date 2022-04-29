Historic items have been found while roof renovations have been taking place.

The first phase of renovating the roof at Stamford Library has been completed and has uncovered items dating back to the 19th Century.

A Fancourts of Stamford ginger beer stoneware bottle, suspected workmen’s tools, a bag and a shoe.

Lea Rickards wrote a message to the future

The library building, with distinctive Tuscan columns, was originally the portico to the market and shambles which stood behind it in 1808.

It was converted into a public library in 1906.

Staff at the library in High Street are working on full identification and the items have been shown to the collection’s access officer at Lincolnshire Heritage Service.

The items that were found on the first day

The library reopens on May 3 and visitors will be able to see the items on display.

Lea Rickard, the manager at the library, has etched messages into some of the replaced roof slates with the hope they will be found in 100 years, when the roof next needs replacing.

Lea said: “We’re delighted to be able reopen and have lots to encourage local residents back through our doors.

“We have plenty of new books on our shelves including the latest best sellers, a printing service – ideal for anyone working from home and public access computers.”