A historic manor and its gardens is set to open to the public for Christmas and autumn.

Grade I listed Harlaxton Manor is opening its gates to guests for autumn and a series of Christmas Open House events.

The manor will host its first-ever autumn open gardens on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29.

Harlaxton Manor seen from above.

It marks a surprise addition to the manor’s confirmed open days this year, adding two more chances to get a rare glimpse into the estate which is normally closed to the public.

From Friday, December 1, the manor will be open for a full seven days throughout the month.

The manor is set to transform into a winter wonderland ready to welcome visitors for the countdown to Christmas Day, including a 25ft Christmas tree in the manor’s front circle.

The Gold Room at Harlaxton Manor.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said: “We’re inviting guests from near and far to come and experience an enchanting autumn and a spectacular Christmas in the splendour of Harlaxton Manor and its gardens.

“Our Christmas open house really is set to be spectacular, with our biggest-ever offering.

“There’ll be a choir performing by candlelight, twinkling lights illuminating the manor’s incredible architecture and, back by popular demand, our American candy shop will be offering visitors a way to satisfy their sweet tooth long before Christmas dinner!”

Festive decorations at Harlaxton Manor.

“If you can’t wait until December to enjoy our magnificent venue and its stunning views over the Vale of Belvoir, why not join us for our first-ever open house in autumn… or as we call it ‘fall’.

“The manor is the UK campus of the University of Evansville so we welcome hundreds of American students each year, so you’ll have to forgive us for the occasional Americanism! Whatever you call it, the Americans certainly know how to celebrate it and that gives our manor a unique twist you won’t find anywhere else.

“Our fall open gardens will feature games for the whole family to enjoy as well as live entertainment. You can even pick up your very own pumpkin, grown in the manor’s Walled Garden.”

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas.

The autumn open gardens will be open to visitors from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm).

Due to the unpredictable nature of Britain’s autumnal weather, tickets are only available to purchase upon arrival.

Adult tickets cost £5, while admission for ages two to 16 is £2.50.

The Christmas open house events take place on December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

To book tickets in advance, please visit www.harlaxton.co.uk.

A limited number of tickets will also be available on arrival at the Manor’s main entrance.

Tickets start from £10 for children, while adult tickets are £18, concessions (65 or over) £12 and admission for under twos is free.

A family pass for two adults and three children costs £45.