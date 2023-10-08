A historic ‘church sculpture of national importance’ has been restored.

The Lynn monument in the chancel of Church of St Mary the Virgin in Southwick near Oundle has been at the centre of a conservation project to protect its history.

After a two-year fundraising campaign, work has been completed.

Conservation of the Lynn monument

Rosemary Coates, church warden, said: “We are extremely grateful for the help given to us by national grant funds such as the Leche Trust and Idlewild Trust which recognised the importance of our project.

“Now with their donations and the generous support of our other funders and donors we have fulfilled our long-held ambition to conserve this wonderful work of art.”

The monument, considered a church sculpture of national importance, is dedicated to 18th century Southwick resident George Lynn who died in 1758, aged 51.

The Lynn monument in Southwick

It was sculpted in 1759 by the French artist Louis Francois Roubiliac, regarded by art historians as one of the leading European sculptors of the eighteenth century.

The conservation was vital to stop further deterioration of the monument and was carried out by conservator Dr David Carrington.