An historic rural event is back next month for the 785th time.

The Sheep Fair takes place in Corby Glen on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

The weekend, which will be filled with activities for the family, will kick off with the “Doorman’s Fair” at 4pm on Friday, October 6.

The 2022 Corby Glen Sheep Fair.

A sheep sale and farmers market on the Saturday will be held in Tanners Lane field, and on the Sunday, local businesses will line the village streets with stalls.

There will also be the Bailey Drew Sporting Challenge, open to teams of five of all ages, performances from The Dance Academy and a dog show in the school field.

The local pub, The Fighting Cocks, is holding its annual beer festival from Friday through to Sunday, with live bands, real ales and food.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair dates back to 1238 and is believed to be the oldest event of its kind in the country.