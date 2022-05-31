Launch of app tourist guide for historic places to visit in Stamford
Published: 16:18, 31 May 2022
| Updated: 16:18, 31 May 2022
A free mobile 'app' featuring 45 historic sites has been launched by Stamford Civic Society, which developed it with students at Stamford College.
The purpose of the app is to give residents and visitors a handy guide to Stamford's history, as well as how to get to each notable location.
The historic sites are displayed on a Google map with directions from the user's current location.