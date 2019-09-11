World famous clockmakers Loomes of Stamford will turn back time with free talks for the Stamford Georgian Festival later this month.

The event, from Friday September 27 until Sunday September 29, promises to be bigger and better than the last one in 2017.

Two talks and tours of the Loomes shop, illustrating the Georgian period as the golden age of clock and watchmaking, have sold out and a third has now been added on Friday September 27 at 2.30pm.

Robert Loomes with his time pieces (16386081)

Stamford has a long history in horology, the art of making clocks and watches.

In Georgian Stamford,Ann and Mary Brumhead managed two generations of watch and clockmaking in Red Lion Square, and Joseph Hinds’ original Stamford business now numbers two hundred stores nationwide.

It’s a history that Robert Loomes is proud to share with festival-goers.

Robert said: “I think it’s fantastic that there are so many people interested in this amazing period of English clock and watch making.”

Loomes itself boasts an unbroken tradition of watch and clockmaking over centuries, with ancestor Thomas Loomes owning The Mermaid in London, the largest clock and watchmakers in the world in the mid 1600's.

Festival-goers will see historic time-pieces and a modern Loomes masterpiece – the Loomes Original watch. It’s made in-house as the first British watch movement entirely designed, manufactured and built in the 21st century.

The talks take their title ‘The Art and Mystery of Clockmaking’ from an old clockmakers’ toast from the 18th century.

Contact robertloomes@gmail.com to reserve free tickets or telephone 01780 481319.