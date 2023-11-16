Oakham Town Council to have historic signs repainted
Historic wall signs and a sundial are to be repainted at a cost of up to £1,000.
Members of Oakham Town Council and a representative of Rutland County Council recently conducted a town tour and during it discussed reviving historic signs on the sides of buildings, and a sundial on the corner of High Street and Market Place.
Speaking at the November meeting of Oakham Town Council (November 8) Coun Paul Ainsley said: “We have had two quotes in and I proposed that we put aside a budget of £1,000 to improve the look of these signs and to cover contingencies.”
Coun Adam Lowe said: “I’m astounded that you are proposing this – you that doesn’t like town criers because they are outdated, and you want to repaint some of the oldest, most outdated signs in the town – but actually, I will be happy to support this as I love the idea and I think we should go ahead and do it.”
Coun Joyce Lucas added: “I think this is one of the best things that has happened to Oakham town centre for years!”.
Members agreed unanimously that the council fund the project up to £1,000.