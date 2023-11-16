Historic wall signs and a sundial are to be repainted at a cost of up to £1,000.

Members of Oakham Town Council and a representative of Rutland County Council recently conducted a town tour and during it discussed reviving historic signs on the sides of buildings, and a sundial on the corner of High Street and Market Place.

Speaking at the November meeting of Oakham Town Council (November 8) Coun Paul Ainsley said: “We have had two quotes in and I proposed that we put aside a budget of £1,000 to improve the look of these signs and to cover contingencies.”

The sign in the brickwork in Catmos Street, Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

The sign for 'Smith's Grand Teas' in Catmos Street in 2015. Photo: Google

Coun Adam Lowe said: “I’m astounded that you are proposing this – you that doesn’t like town criers because they are outdated, and you want to repaint some of the oldest, most outdated signs in the town – but actually, I will be happy to support this as I love the idea and I think we should go ahead and do it.”

Coun Joyce Lucas added: “I think this is one of the best things that has happened to Oakham town centre for years!”.

The sundial on the corner of High Street and Market Place, Oakham, has faded. Photo: Google Maps

The sundial as it looked in 2009. Photo: Google Maps

Members agreed unanimously that the council fund the project up to £1,000.