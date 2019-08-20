A former Stamford resident now has two books in print about Stamford.

Published this month is ‘Stamford History Tour’, which followed ‘A-Z of Stamford,’ which came out in May.

Christopher Davies is founder of and a former chairman of Stamford and District Historical Society. He lived in Stamford for more than 40 years before recently retiring to North Wales.

Worcester-born, the 75 year-old came to Stamford in 1961 to work at RAF Wittering, spending nine years in the RAF.

He then spent 20 years in Market Deeping as South Lincolnshire area manager for Sense, the national deaf, blind association.

Chris was also a trustee for the Stamford Mercury Archives and a church warden at St Martin’s Church for 34 years.

An interest in Stamford and its old buildings led him to become involved in its local history groups from the 1970s.

He wrote his first book in 1992 about Stamford in the civil war, when approached by a publishing company while studying at university.

Since then, publishers has often approached Chris to write books.

He said: “I do enjoy writing somewhat, but it’s the research that goes with it that takes the time. I have been researching history since the 1970s.”

‘Stamford History Tour' is aimed not at serious historians, but people new to Stamford or visitors to it.

‘A-Z of Stamford’ is based on an earlier book Chris wrote called ‘Stamford Through Time'.

Chris, who often visits Stamford to see family, has no more books pending but he is working on one he started on ten years ago.

It involves going through the minutes of meetings of Stamford council during the 17th century.

