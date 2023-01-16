A film crew, which helped create a hit Netflix drama, is in the process of setting up at Burghley House near Stamford.

A number of trailers belonging to the film company Panalux, which has an extensive portfolio of previous projects including The Crown, have set up camp in Burghley Park.

It is understood that filming for the sixth season of The Crown will start at the stately home later this week.

Film crews at Burghley House. Photo: Paul Bayliss

Stamford and the surrounding area is a popular spot for producers, with Burghley House acting as a backdrop for scenes in the royal drama.

In the last season it doubled up as Windsor Castle and was seen burning in scenes to replicate the fire in 1992.

A spokesperson for Burghley House said: "As build of our new car park continues and forestry maintenance and filming projects commence this week, please expect to see more vehicle activity than usual in the main areas of the park over the next couple of weeks.

"A 10mph speed limit has been enforced across the estate and all staff and on-site teams have been informed to take extra precaution when driving through the parkland."

Last season showed a number of well-known actors had filmed at Burghley House including Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen and Jonny Lee Miller, actor for the then Prime Minister John Major.

Filming started in autumn last year, with crews paying a visit to Oundle.

