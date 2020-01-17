Home   News   Article

Netflix show, Sex Education, to feature former Stamford School pupil George Robinson

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 17 January 2020

A former Stamford School pupil is starring in Netflix hit Sex Education.

George Robinson will feature in the second series of the show that dramatises the lives of school pupils as they grow up and discover more about themselves.

George’s character, Isaac, is introduced in the first episode of the series and plays an integral role as the plot unfolds.

