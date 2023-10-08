Boxes of clothing will be donated to people affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

A group of nine women from Rutland travelled to Marrakesh on Thursday(October 5), a trip they have had booked since the beginning of the year.

Tania Comber, a member of the group, said: “We thought our trip would be cancelled due to the devastating earthquake in the area but received communication from our accommodation to say they will be able to welcome us and they want tourists to return to the area.

Lands' End in Oakham has donated coats and jumpers to be taken to Morocco by Rutland women

“In their email they also said that any donations of warm coats, jumpers, hats would be gratefully received and distributed to the villagers in the Atlas Mountains area.”

The women gathered donations from friends and family and Lands’ End in Oakham made a big contribution of four boxes filled with coats and jumpers.

The earthquake which struck Morocco on September 8 killed and injured thousands of people and was the strongest to hit the country in more than 60 years.