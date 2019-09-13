Stamford Marks and Spencer fundraiser for Macmillan sees Holly lose her locks
A ‘Brave the Shave’ has raised £200 for Macmillan and Stamford’s Marks and Spencer branch plans more fundraising.
In-store baker Holly Baker, 25, lost her locks in the campaign by the store last Friday.
Holly, from Peterborough, said: “It is also to remember my nan, Eileen Waldren, of Peterborough, who also used Macmillan.”
After the shave from Becca Jackson of The Hairhouse in St Paul’s Street, opposite the store, Holly said how she felt.
“It’s alright. It’s nothing for it to grow back.”
Marks and Spencer is now celebrating ten years of fundraising with Macmillan and its World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
The Stamford store in High Street is staging fundraising activities on Friday September 27, including an instore cycle challenge.
Stamford store manager Barry Harker said: “A special well done to Holly who has already raised over £200through taking part in a ‘Brave the Shave’ – it’s fantastic to see all of our colleagues throw themselves behind this important cause!”
