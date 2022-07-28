Rumours are swirling that a famous face has landed in the area.

People have spotted actor Jacob Elordi dining out in Stamford and having a drink in an East Northants village.

The Australian actor is best known for his roles in the teen film The Kissing Booth and the HBO series Euphoria.

Movie clapper on yellow background. Photo: iStock/Tatomm

He will also be starring in Saltburn, a new film which is being produced by Emerald Fennell, according to Vogue.

While full details on the plot have not yet been revealed it is set to be centred on an aristocratic English family.

Starring alongside Elordi in the film will be Rosamund Pike, a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award winner who starred in Pride and Prejudice, some of which was filmed in Stamford.

It is still a mystery as to why the Hollywood star is in the area and where filming may be taking place.

If you know any details on the filming, email: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.