Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked in Stamford tomorrow

A service will take place at St Michael’s Church graveyard in Stamford tomorrow (Friday, January 25) at 11am, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2019.

In conjunction with the Peterborough Jewish Community and organised by Stamford Town Council, the service will commemorate those killed in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides, with a short service which will be led by the Rev Andy Fyall and all are welcome.

There is also a display by local students and schoolchildren on display in Stamford Town Hall.