A moving ceremony highlighted that 'if you don't learn from the past you are doomed to repeat it'.

Taking place in front of the memorial stone in St Michael’s Churchyard off Stamford High Street on Friday (January 27), the Holocaust Memorial Day service saw a number of people gather to pay their respects.

Rev Andrew Hollins of Stamford Methodist Church led a prayer and explained that Holocaust Memorial Day is 'a reminder we should not forget a scar of history'.

People gathered in St Michaels Churchyard

He said: "Only through learning of the darkness of the world may we know where light is needed."

Scott Coe, Stamford’s poet laureate, read a moving poem titled Scratch Marks on a Wall, which touched upon the atrocities millions of Jewish people faced in Nazi concentration camps.

Daffodils were laid on the memorial to represent the yellow badges Jewish people were forced to wear by the Nazis, before Graham Berkman of Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community recited the Kaddish, a 13th Century prayer.

Memorial plaque

The Last Post was played by Julia Husbands, as well as the tekiah gedolah, which she played on a Shofar.

After the service people gathered at Stamford Town Hall where Janet Berkman of the Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community told the story of Oskar Czapski, her husband Peter's cousin, who was sent to England by his parents using kinder transport.

After her account, she said: "We should not forget.

"There are still similar acts of prejudice, discrimination, and devaluing human life that go on.

Graham Berkman

"If you don't learn from the past you are doomed to repeat it.

"We are now at the point that those who experienced some of the worst are no longer with us so we need to remember their stories."

Artwork by pupils on the theme of ‘ordinary people’ was on display in the court room of Stamford Town Hall.

Julia Husbands plays the last post

This included work by St Gilbert's School pupils who were inspired by a lesson from Rev Peter Stevenson.

Rev Stevenson was impressed with the drawings and touched upon the church's responsibility to remember.

"I come from the perspective that historically the Christian church is responsible for the anti-semitism which led to the holocaust," he said.

"But I am pleased that the Christian church has learnt from that and recognised the value of its unity with members of the Jewish church."

People at the exhibition

Art at the exhibition

Art at the exhibition

Rev Andrew Hollins of the Stamford Methodist Church leads a prayer

The art will be on display at the town hall until Friday (February 3).