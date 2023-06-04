This four double bedroom new build property cannot be missed with the quality of work.

Situated in the popular village of Castle Bytham with field views from front to back and also benefits from a detached double garage.

As you enter the property, you are initially greeted by the most amazing hallway with the first door on your right taking you into the cloakroom. The next door is the study/snug which benefits from modern UPVC sachet windows with views over the fields which makes a perfect workspace. The good-sized living room is to the rear with French doors opening onto the private rear garden.

Orchid House in Castle Bytham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The last door from the hallway is into the modern kitchen/dining room which benefits from a beautiful bespoke kitchen with integrated appliances and a wine cooler. Bifolding doors open out into the private rear garden. There is a utility room to the front of the home with access to the side of the home. As you head upstairs, there is a beautiful gallery landing with windows looking onto the fields. Bedrooms three and four can be found to the left of the home with a modern four-piece family bathroom separating. Bedroom two is situated at the rear of the home with field views. Bedroom one is to the front with a modern en-suite and field views.

Outside the property, ample parking can be found with a detached double garage. Access to the back of the property takes you to the generous private garden which is laid mainly to the lawn and patio. It is south facing and has views over the surrounding countryside and village.

The property is part of a development by Morriss Developments of six individually designed country homes. Each are individually designed and styled to compliment the surrounding countryside and established architecture, all based on traditional Lincolnshire housing styles and constructed from quality materials that are in keeping with the local architecture.

All the properties are situated within their own enclosed plot and approached by private gated access.

Castle Bytham is a very popular village as it is within a stone's throw of the A1 for great travel access but also gives easy access to Stamford, Grantham and Peterborough.

Orchid House in Station Road, Castle Bytham, is on the market for £695,000 with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01778 422567 or visit www.newtonfallowell.co.uk/bourne